NGO’s free plasma service

Mercy Mission, a coalition of NGOs working for COVID-19 relief in Bengaluru, that runs a helpline to meet plasma needs of COVID-19 patients, has sourced 400 units so far. It has partnered with Bangalore Medical Services Trust (BMST TTK blood bank) and Healing Touch, an NGO to provide the free service.
Safeer Mohammed, a volunteer with Mercy Mission, told The Hindu that over 70% of their donors are volunteers themselves. “We prioritise requests for plasma and to ensure the request is authentic, we do a thorough check,” he said. “We cater to patients’ requests round the clock and do not ask for replacements.” Patients can contact the Covid Plasma Helpline 080-47191133 (press 2)/ +91 8792025246. Individuals can also visit Mercy Mission’s Twitter page (MercyMission1) or websites - http://healingtouch-society. com and https://covidhelpline bangalore.com/
Apart from plasma, the NGO also runs free helplines for testing and hospitalisation support, ambulance and oxygen service and to provide dignified last rites of deceased COVID-19 patients.
