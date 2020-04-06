NGOs and citizens pitch in without barriers

Several citizens and welfare groups are rallying together to provide relief to those in need during the lockdown. Most of them have been providing food kits with essential ration, while others are providing cooked food.

Apart from organisations and NGOs, several restaurants are distributing food packets that can be picked up by anyone in need.

For instance, Saapaad, a restaurant on Koramangala Club Road, is giving away food boxes at noon to anyone in need. The Atria Foundation has pledged to distribute nearly 1.5 lakh meals to those in need every day. Embassy Group along with Parikrama Foundation is providing weekly rations for its students and their families.

Appeal to corporates

The Pavitraka Charitable Trust is tying up with volunteers in Rajajinagar to donate meals and groceries to those in need. Rise Against Hunger India (RAHI), an NGO, has started supplying packaged food packets and plans to supply around 1.2 million meals in the coming months.

Dola Mohapatra, executive director, RAHI, said the NGO hoped to help out the construction workers and daily wage earners in the city, apart from those in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. “We would like to appeal to all corporate groups, large business houses and other organisations who wish to contribute to come forward and help,” he said.

Admaya Chetana, voluntary charitable organisation, has started door-to-door delivery of easy-to-make upma and khichdi mix with support of the Labour Department and Information Department. The organisation has also joined hands with the RSS for supply of essential commodities.

BIAL, working together with other corporates located on the Bengaluru airport campus – HMS Host, Satis Dining, Taj Bangalore and TFS – has launched a joint initiative to provide 3,500 meals each day to affected people. Around 2,000 packages for lunch and 1,500 for dinner will be packed on the airport campus and delivered to migrant workers, daily wagers, policemen, and those working in the unorganised sector across Chickballapur district.

While most initiatives are focussed on providing for the disadvantaged, well-known chef Sanjeev Kapoor is spearheading a mission to feed the medical staff in government hospitals in the city. Meal packets are being distributed to the staff at Victoria Hospital and Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.

Twenty Muslim NGOs have also come together under the banner of Mercy Mission and are reaching out to over 15,000 people through a network of trained volunteers. The beneficiaries include over 2,000 families of migrant workers in Tubarahalli, 1,500 residents of Rajendranagar slum near Koramangala, and nearly 5,000 families in D.J. Halli.

“We decided to set up Mercy Kitchens in different parts of the city where food can be cooked. We have a huge kitchen in D.J. Halli, where we are providing over 5,500 meals every day. Similarly, we have kitchens in Shivajinagar, Avalhalli, City Market and Sarbandepaly,” said Taha Mateen, one of the coordinators of Mercy Mission.

Mahaveer Jayanti

The Jain community too has taken up relief work. On Monday, to mark Mahaveer Jayanti, Jain International Trade Organisation, Bengaluru Chapter, distributed 51,000 meals to the needy.