ADVERTISEMENT

NGO says it got animal sacrifice stopped in Khanapur temple

October 25, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

President of Vishwa Prani Kalyan Mandali Sri Dayananda Swami has said that his non-governmental organisation has, in association with government officials, been successful in stopping animal sacrifice in the Sri Bishta Devi Temple in Kakkeri near Khanapur in Belagavi district.

“Our members have successfully stopped the practice of animal sacrifice in the temple. They went door-to-door campaigning against animal cruelty. We also picketed in front of the temple front door. We are thankful to the devotees who listened to us. We are also thankful to Tahsildar Praveen Gaekwad, Circle Inspector S.C. Patil and panchayat officials,” Sri Dayananda Swami said in a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US