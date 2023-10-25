NGO says it got animal sacrifice stopped in Khanapur temple

October 25, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Belagavi

President of Vishwa Prani Kalyan Mandali Sri Dayananda Swami has said that his non-governmental organisation has, in association with government officials, been successful in stopping animal sacrifice in the Sri Bishta Devi Temple in Kakkeri near Khanapur in Belagavi district.

“Our members have successfully stopped the practice of animal sacrifice in the temple. They went door-to-door campaigning against animal cruelty. We also picketed in front of the temple front door. We are thankful to the devotees who listened to us. We are also thankful to Tahsildar Praveen Gaekwad, Circle Inspector S.C. Patil and panchayat officials,” Sri Dayananda Swami said in a release.

