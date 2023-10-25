HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NGO says it got animal sacrifice stopped in Khanapur temple

October 25, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

President of Vishwa Prani Kalyan Mandali Sri Dayananda Swami has said that his non-governmental organisation has, in association with government officials, been successful in stopping animal sacrifice in the Sri Bishta Devi Temple in Kakkeri near Khanapur in Belagavi district.

“Our members have successfully stopped the practice of animal sacrifice in the temple. They went door-to-door campaigning against animal cruelty. We also picketed in front of the temple front door. We are thankful to the devotees who listened to us. We are also thankful to Tahsildar Praveen Gaekwad, Circle Inspector S.C. Patil and panchayat officials,” Sri Dayananda Swami said in a release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.