NGO promoting agro forestry in Belagavi

07 November 2021 19:11 IST

Green Saviours, a Belagavi-based NGO, is creating awareness about afforestation and is promoting the practice of agro forestry among farmers in some villages in the district.

As part of Project OMG-(One Millions Greens), it aims at planting 10 lakh trees by December 2025. As part of the project, small farmers are being provided fruit trees to set up agro forestry plots. Nearly 10 acres of land is now being converted from traditional farming to Syntropic Agro Forestry System.

Every Sunday, NGO members take up afforestation or agro forestry activities. “We began in April 2016 and we have planted and maintained trees in and around Belagavi for over 270 Sundays. The team has planted and maintained over 45,000 trees,” a spokesperson of the team Raksha Upadhye said.

“On Sunday, we visited the farm of Sanjay Hanjagol at Sutgatti village. The farmer had planted nearly 300 trees which had been provided free to him. Grass and cover plants growing in spaces in between the trees were removed and soil building operations were commenced. Top soil will now be built using cover crop, grass and other select plants,” she said.

“From February next, these spaces will be used to cultivate vegetables and tubers. The system does not use any synthetic fertilizers, pesticides and other chemicals. Green Saviours will also be supporting farmers in selling these produces directly to consumers to support farmer income. The plan is to work with 500 small farmers in and around Belagavi,” Ms. Upadhye said.

Interested people are requested to contact Sameer Majli of Green Saviours on Ph: 9731151919 for more details