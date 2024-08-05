ADVERTISEMENT

NGO petitions Governor to annul ‘political’ appointments to Karnataka Wildlife Board

Updated - August 05, 2024 01:59 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 01:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Kith and kin of politicians, who have been appointed to the board, neither have knowledge nor expertise in wildlife conservation, according to National Environment Care Federation

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. Karnataka Wildlife Board is a statutory body advising the State Government on wildlife conservation with the Chief Minister as its chairperson. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Mangaluru-based National Environment Care Federation has written to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to revoke the appointment of politically-connected persons with no expertise in ecology, wildlife and forest habitats as members of the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife.

The board is a statutory body advising the government of Karnataka on wildlife conservation with the Chief Minister as its chairperson.

On August 3, Federation Secretary H. Shashidhar Shetty wrote to the Governor that the government has appointed individuals with political connections, who lack expertise in ecology, wildlife, and forest habitats, as members of the board at a time when there is push for development projects and linear structures in Karnataka’s forested districts.

“While the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats in Karnataka are under threat, it is disheartening to see the present composition of the board. The State has some of the best ecologists and conservation organisations with decades of field experience and expertise in wildlife conservation. However, not a single experienced individual from this pool was nominated to the board. Arbitrary nature of appointments indicate the government has succumbed to vested interests that aim to push through destructive projects at the cost of conservation,” Mr. Shetty said.

Western Ghats forest encroachment task force formed to clear encroachments  

Instead of appointing 10 out of 31 members of the board from the category of eminent conservationists, as mandated under Section 6 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the government has filled the posts with the kith and kin of politicians, legislators and party workers.

According to Mr. Shetty, besides the Chief Minister as the Chairperson and Forest Minister as the Vice-Chairperson, the board includes three legislators and 13 ex-officio members with no relevant experience. They are:

  1. Ashok Pattan, MLA, Ramdurg
  2. H.M. Ganesh Prasad, MLA, Gundlupet
  3. Puttanna, MLC

The 10 ‘eminent conservationists’ are:

  1. Dhruv M Patil, son of Minister M.B Patil (Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development)
  2. Vaishali Kulkarni, daughter of MLA and KUWSDB Chairman Vinay Kulkarni
  3. Sanketh Poovaiah, Kodagu Congress spokesperson
  4. H.V. Santhrupth, surgeon at Shanthaveri Gopal Gowda Memorial Hospital, Mysuru
  5. Rajkumar S. Alle, orthodontist, R.R. Nagar, Bengaluru
  6. Ajit Karigudaiah, Bengaluru
  7. Vinay Kumar Maalige, Bidar
  8. Mallappa S. Angadi, Bengaluru
  9. Ravindra Raghunath, Bengaluru
  10. Chikkanna, Mysuru
  11. Wildlife Association of South India
  12. Tigers Unlimited Wildlife Society
  13. Bengaluru Environmental Trust

Wildlife Association of South India, Tigers Unlimited Wildlife Society and Bengaluru Environmental Trust are NGOs based in Bengaluru.

Mr. Shetty said the appointments reflect poorly on the government’s commitment to addressing ecological issues and wildlife conservation. He urged the Governor to appoint individuals with genuine expertise and proven track record to the board.

