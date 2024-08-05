Mangaluru-based National Environment Care Federation has written to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to revoke the appointment of politically-connected persons with no expertise in ecology, wildlife and forest habitats as members of the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife.

The board is a statutory body advising the government of Karnataka on wildlife conservation with the Chief Minister as its chairperson.

On August 3, Federation Secretary H. Shashidhar Shetty wrote to the Governor that the government has appointed individuals with political connections, who lack expertise in ecology, wildlife, and forest habitats, as members of the board at a time when there is push for development projects and linear structures in Karnataka’s forested districts.

“While the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats in Karnataka are under threat, it is disheartening to see the present composition of the board. The State has some of the best ecologists and conservation organisations with decades of field experience and expertise in wildlife conservation. However, not a single experienced individual from this pool was nominated to the board. Arbitrary nature of appointments indicate the government has succumbed to vested interests that aim to push through destructive projects at the cost of conservation,” Mr. Shetty said.

Instead of appointing 10 out of 31 members of the board from the category of eminent conservationists, as mandated under Section 6 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the government has filled the posts with the kith and kin of politicians, legislators and party workers.

According to Mr. Shetty, besides the Chief Minister as the Chairperson and Forest Minister as the Vice-Chairperson, the board includes three legislators and 13 ex-officio members with no relevant experience. They are:

Ashok Pattan, MLA, Ramdurg H.M. Ganesh Prasad, MLA, Gundlupet Puttanna, MLC

The 10 ‘eminent conservationists’ are:

Dhruv M Patil, son of Minister M.B Patil (Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development) Vaishali Kulkarni, daughter of MLA and KUWSDB Chairman Vinay Kulkarni Sanketh Poovaiah, Kodagu Congress spokesperson H.V. Santhrupth, surgeon at Shanthaveri Gopal Gowda Memorial Hospital, Mysuru Rajkumar S. Alle, orthodontist, R.R. Nagar, Bengaluru Ajit Karigudaiah, Bengaluru Vinay Kumar Maalige, Bidar Mallappa S. Angadi, Bengaluru Ravindra Raghunath, Bengaluru Chikkanna, Mysuru Wildlife Association of South India Tigers Unlimited Wildlife Society Bengaluru Environmental Trust

Wildlife Association of South India, Tigers Unlimited Wildlife Society and Bengaluru Environmental Trust are NGOs based in Bengaluru.

Mr. Shetty said the appointments reflect poorly on the government’s commitment to addressing ecological issues and wildlife conservation. He urged the Governor to appoint individuals with genuine expertise and proven track record to the board.