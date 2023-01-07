NGO opens library and study center

January 07, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Belagavi

Sri Swami Mokshatmananda of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram inaugurated Lively Library in Belagavi on Saturday.

The library at the Gayatri Complex in Rani Chennamma Nagar has over 3,000 books in various languages like English, Kannada, Marathi and Hindi. It also offers a dedicated study space with Fibernet WiFi facilities.

Chidambar Navalgund and Niranjan Navalgund, young professionals spoke of how they decided to set up the library after their mother Nivedita Chandrashekar, singer and music teacher, passed away recently. Chidambar Navalgund read some of his haiku poems from his book – The Sound Of Healing which was published last month by Yavanika Press. Niranjan Navalgund said the library had some books donated by friends and well wishers.

Chandrashekhar Navalgund spoke of various charity projects planned by the NGO Nivedarpana Dhwani and the library.

Physician and former Rotary district governor K.G. Kulkarni, whose family members started the library, Shankargouda Patil, former special representative of GoK in New Delhi, and others were present. The library office can be contacted at (7349760593 / 9986075272).

