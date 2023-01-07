ADVERTISEMENT

NGO opens library and study center

January 07, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Swami Mokshatmananda of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram inaugurated Lively Library in Belagavi on Saturday.

The library at the Gayatri Complex in Rani Chennamma Nagar has over 3,000 books in various languages like English, Kannada, Marathi and Hindi. It also offers a dedicated study space with Fibernet WiFi facilities.

Chidambar Navalgund and Niranjan Navalgund, young professionals spoke of how they decided to set up the library after their mother Nivedita Chandrashekar, singer and music teacher, passed away recently. Chidambar Navalgund read some of his haiku poems from his book – The Sound Of Healing which was published last month by Yavanika Press. Niranjan Navalgund said the library had some books donated by friends and well wishers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chandrashekhar Navalgund spoke of various charity projects planned by the NGO Nivedarpana Dhwani and the library.

Physician and former Rotary district governor K.G. Kulkarni, whose family members started the library, Shankargouda Patil, former special representative of GoK in New Delhi, and others were present. The library office can be contacted at (7349760593 / 9986075272).

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US