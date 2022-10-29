NGO launches women’s leadership and model village projects in Gundlupet villages

International Human Development and Upliftment Academy (IHDUA), an NGO steered by oncologist and Chairperson of Healthcare Global Enterprises B.S. Ajaikumar, on Saturday launched a women’s leadership project and model village project in two villages of Gundlupet taluk in neighbouring Chamarajanagar district.

While the women’s leadership project was launched at Begur village, the model village project was inaugurated in Chikkahundi village by Dr. Ajaikumar.

The women’s leadership project seeks to set up a leadership school for women, which will groom hundreds of self-help group women to become leaders in the 21 st century. “The technology-based training in this initiative is aimed at transforming women to become leaders not only in their homes, but also for their community”, said a press statement.

After launching the women’s leadership project at Begur village, Dr. Ajaikumar said the representation of women in many spheres of life including politics does not correspond to their population. Even though they constitute more than 50 per cent of the total population, women are not adequately represented in different spheres of life including politics. “Hence, this type of leadership training programme will definitely enable them to come to mainstream and raise their voice”, he is quoted as saying in a press statement.

Chikkahundi village of Horeyala gram panchayat has a population of 360 people in 78 households. In six years’ time, it will be made into a model village by introducing various facilities like modern school education, universal healthcare, better infrastructure like roads, solar electricity and regenerating water resources, the press statement said.

Panchayat Development Officer of Horeyala Gram Panchayat Kumaraswamy, who also spoke on the occasion, briefed the gathering about the various government schemes available to the farmers and assured his help to make Chikkahundi a model village.