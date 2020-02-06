Next Cabinet reshuffle expected in July

The wait for ministerial aspirants to get a berth in the Cabinet seems set to be longer as the next reshuffle is expected only in July, sources in the party said.

Perhaps responding to the growing clamour for senior Ministers, who have enjoyed power in all governments and “non-performers” to be dropped to accommodate new faces, the State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel asked ministerial aspirants to be patient as they would get “their chance” as the party was planning a major reshuffle later, without giving a time frame.

However, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had been trying to broker peace with aspirants till the eve of expansion, promising a reshuffle in July, when his government completes a year in office. Seven seats in the Legislative Council will also fall vacant by June last week. That is when disqualified MLAs can be made MLCs and later, Ministers. Mr. Yediyurappa has reportedly promised to drop several senior Ministers to accommodate new faces.

The BJP had to drop its decision to induct three leaders from among BJP old-timers due to growing dissidence among aspirants who banded together and held multiple meetings, arguing for regional and caste representation. G.H. Thippareddy, senior MLA from Chitradurga, on Thursday said that Bengaluru and Belagavi had taken up half of the Cabinet at the cost of other regions.

Over 10 MLAs from Kalyana Karnataka held multiple meetings demanding more ministries to their region. MLAs from coastal Karnataka have also demanded a ministry. When quizzed of skewed regional representation, Mr. Yediyurappa had said that making newly elected party-hoppers Ministers, irrespective of other factors, was imperative as it was because of them the BJP government was formed. However, growing dissatisfaction among legislators of under-represented regions was considered a wake-up call to ensure it does not snowball into a bigger issue. The proposed reshuffle in July will ensure better regional and caste representation, sources said.

Lobbying for key portfolios

Hours after the expansion, lobbying intensified for key portfolios among the 10 new Ministers inducted on Thursday.

Ramesh L. Jarkiholi has demanded he be allotted Water Resources ministry that held by his political foe D.K. Shivakumar during the coalition government. However, the Chief Minister is still wary of allotting him the ministry, as it involves handling complex inter-state disputes and legal fight on behalf of the State.

B.C. Patil has reportedly sought to be made Home Minister. S.T. Somashekhar and B.A. Basavaraja have reportedly sought to be allotted Bengaluru Development and Urban Development ministries. However, the Chief Minister has reportedly said allotment of portfolios would be done after consultation with the party high command.

Present and absent

A.H. Vishwanath and R. Shankar, disqualified MLAs who were not made Ministers and are reportedly unhappy, drew attention by being part of the swearing-in ceremony. However, many BJP leaders were conspicuous by their absence. Senior BJP leaders Umesh Katti and C.P. Yogeshwar, who were expected to be inducted into the Cabinet till Wednesday evening when the party decided against it, did not attend the ceremony at Raj Bhavan. Senior ministers B. Sriramulu and K.S. Eshwarappa were also not present. Mr. Sriramulu said he was away because he was busy.

‘In the name of...’

All 10 MLAs who were sworn in as Cabinet-rank Ministers on Thursday took oath in the name of God. Additionally, A. Shivaram Hebbar, B.C. Patil and K. Gopalaiah also took oath in the name of their parents. Mr. Hebbar and Mr. Patil mentioned voters of their constituencies. Mr. Patil cited 12th Century reformer-poet Basaveshwara. All, except Ramesh L. Jarkiholi, touched the feet of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Mr. Jarkiholi shook hands with the CM.