Next decade will be Neeravari Dashaka, says CM

January 19, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KODEKAL (YADGIR DISTRICT)

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the next 10 years will be declared as Neeravari Dashaka (Irrigation Decade) to implement more irrigation projects in the State so as to irrigate 10 lakh hectares of dry land.

Participating in a programme at Kodekal village in Yadgir district on Thursday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated various development works, the Chief Minister said that the next decade will give a further boost to irrigation projects.

Mr. Bommai said that SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System) for gates was a dream project of the government for which ₹1,050 crore was funded by the Centre.

“This project was taken up under the AIBP Scheme in 2015 to make the Prime Minister’s slogan ‘Per Drop More Crop’ into a reality. The system will help save water going waste from the canals. Therefore, farmers should utilise water to grow the crops,” he said.

He also said that the renovation and modernisation of Narayanpur Left Bank Canal will help take water to tail-end farmers as, under the network, it has been planned to irrigate 4.5 lakh hectares of dry land in Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts.

He said that in fact, one lakh hectare of land is not irrigated yet. But, by implementing the SCADA for gates, the remaining areas will be irrigated, he said.