Next Cabinet meet may recommend ban on SDPI, PFI

Bengaluru

14 August 2020 17:02 IST

Govt. collecting information about outfits’ involvement in many incidents, says Minister Ashok

Claiming involvement of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the rioting in two police station limits of Bengaluru on Tuesday night, the Karnataka government has renewed its proposal to ban the SDFI and it will recommend the same to the Centre.

A State Cabinet meeting called on August 20 is likely to take a decision on making the recommendation.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok said that the government is collecting information about involvement of members of SDPI and Popular Front of India (PFI) in various incidents in different parts of the State. Since 2008 members of both the organisations have been involved in killing of activists of the BJP and its affiliate organisations in 17 different incidents in places such as Mangaluru, Bantwal, Moodbidri, Hunsur and Bengaluru, he alleged, speaking to presspersons here on Friday.

Once Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa clears the proposal, the government would recommend to the Centre to ban the two political outfits, Mr. Ashok said.

Earlier in January 2020, the State BJP unit had demanded a ban on the two organisations accusing them of being offshoots of the banned Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). On Thursday, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said initial police investigation into the violence has revealed the involvement of the SDPI.

The Revenue Minister said that for the BJP government, “unlike the Congress government”, the law of the country was important.

Noting that the violence in two police station limits (KG Halli and DJ Halli) was not communal, the Minister said, “This hasty act is not against any religion. This is a pre-planned act.”

Mr. Ashok claimed that “an uneasy internal political fight between the Congress MLA and the Congress councillor” had come out. A SDPI member contested in the last Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections but was defeated, he said. Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy represents the reserved Pulakeshinagar constituency in the city. The MLA’s house was gutted in the incident.