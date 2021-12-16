Next Budget to earmark special grants for construction of OBC hostels

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday told the Legislative Assembly that he would take steps for earmarking special grants in the next State Budget for construction of buildings for students belonging to backward classes in the wake of shortage of hostel seats for them.

Intervening during the reply to BJP member L. Nagendra during Question Hour in the Assembly, the Chief Minister observed that shortage of hostel seats had come in the way of several OBC students pursuing their education. This is because, they had to shift to nearby urban centres from their homes for joining schools and colleges. Earlier Mr. Nagendra had expressed concern over shortage of hostels for OBC students