Next 30 years could be worse: KRRS leader

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leader K.T. Gangadhar has said the next 30 years could be worse in the country considering some new laws and amendments brought to the existing laws. He was speaking in a programme organised to pay homage to Kottur Srinivas, district president of the sangha, who passed away last week due to ill-health reaso.

For the last 40 years, farmers and organisations fought for people’s welfare on the streets. “The tools we had to fight were the laws and the Constitution. We demanded what was guaranteed to us. But, now we have people who have no respect for the Constitution. Some laws passed by the present government take away the rights of common people. The activists fighting for people’s welfare have a tough time ahead,” he said.

Recalling the contributions of Kottur Srinivas to the farmers’ movement, Mr. Gangadhar said Srinivas had been committed to farmers’ welfare. He worked at the grassroots and understood the issues bothering the community through research. “It seems many of our leaders do not give enough attention to personal health,” he opined.

Shivanand Tagadur, State president of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists, noted artist K.T. Shivaprasad, DSS leader H.K.Sandesh, CITU district president Dharmesh and other leaders attended the programme.