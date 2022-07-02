Newspaper vendor dies after KSRTC bus hit him in Shivamogga
Ganesh, 20, a resident of Belalamakki in Sagar, was on his way to distribute newspapers when he was hit by a KSRTC bus
A newspaper vendor died after the bicycle he was riding on was hit by a KSRTC bus in Sagar in Shivamogga district on Saturday morning.
Ganesh, 20, a resident of Belalamakki in Sagar, was on his way to distribute newspapers when he met with the accident near Traverllors’ Bungalow on BH Road. The negligence of the bus driver is said to be the cause of the accident. Sagar Town police have reached the spot.
