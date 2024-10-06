Newspaper distributors’ union urges registering for new scheme 

As a result of the Karnataka State Newspaper Distributors’ Union’s persistent efforts, the State government has introduced a new benefit under the Labour Department’s Shram Yojana.

Through the Karnataka State Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Board, the ‘Ambedkar Workers’ Assistance Scheme’ has now been extended to all newspaper distributors. The union has urged all distributors to immediately register under this scheme. The official website link for registration will be shared with all concerned.

The Karnataka State Newspaper Distributors’ Union has described this as another milestone achievement for newspaper distributors, offering much-needed support.

