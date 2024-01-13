Newspaper clippings adorn the walls of this Congress MLC’s residence

January 13, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ministers and legislators are, generally, dependent on libraries of the State secretariat to get paper clippings of their press conferences or press statements held in the past.

But first-time MLC Dinesh Gooli Gowda of the Congress has maintained his statements published in Kannada and English papers in a unique way. Instead of keeping them in files, he has designed walls of his two-room residence at the Legislators’ Home in Bengaluru with paper clippings.

The MLC elected from the Local Bodies Constituency in Mandya district in January 2021 has put up on the walls more than 2,500 newspaper cuttings on his statements published in dailies in the State. “Instead of talking, visitors look at walls and read newspaper clippings. This has helped to reduce noise inside the room. It also helped visitors to gain knowledge of various subjects,” he quipped on why he chose the design.

On the walls of the official residence (120-121), one can find clippings related to sugarcane growers, Cauvery water dispute, Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, Mekedatu project, agroforestry, wildlife, and procurement prices for paddy and milk etc. His speeches delivered in the Legislative Council also figure on the wall.

“Instead of hanging photographs, paintings, or calendars, I have used walls to display all my press statements issued since I became a member of the Upper House,” the MLC said.

Mr. Gowda, who earlier served as media coordinator to former KPCC president G. Parameshwara (now Home Minister) and former Cooperation Minister and BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar, has kept his interest in “news gathering” in this manner. He is known to provide inputs to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and other Ministers when they address the media.

