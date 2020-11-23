‘News on Cabinet expansion in three-four days’

‘Few know that Shivaji’s great grandfather was a Kannadiga who migrated to Maharashtra’

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Govind Karjol asked journalists to wait for three-four days for news on expansion of the State Cabinet.

“You will have to wait for three-four days for news on Cabinet expansion,” he said in Bableshwar in Vijayapura district on Monday. He was replying to questions from journalists after laying the foundation stone for some civil works. He did not give further details.

Mr. Karjol asked Kannada activists to stop opposing the development corporation for Marathas.

“We will stop opposing it if we know our history well. Few people know that Belliyappa, great grandfather of Shivaji Maharaj, was a Kannadiga who migrated to Maharashtra. We should respect the Bhosle Royal family also because they fought to establish the Hindu kingdom in South India,” he said.

He said that the Union or State governments were not interfering in the functioning of investigating agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate or the CBI. They are doing their job, he said in response to a question on the arrest of former Minister Roshan Baig.