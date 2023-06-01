ADVERTISEMENT

News of son’s death kills mother, sends brother into coma

June 01, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old farmer’s accidental death killed his mother and sent his brother into coma in Sureban village in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Balappa Venkappa Talwar, who had climbed up a mango tree to fetch fruits, slipped and fell to his death.

When the body was brought home, his 71-year-old mother Rudravva Talwar died of shock. Her elder son, Maruti Talwar, also fell unconscious.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Maruti Talwar has been admitted to a private hospital in Sureban.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with Balappa Talwar’s demise.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US