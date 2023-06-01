HamberMenu
News of son’s death kills mother, sends brother into coma

June 01, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old farmer’s accidental death killed his mother and sent his brother into coma in Sureban village in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Balappa Venkappa Talwar, who had climbed up a mango tree to fetch fruits, slipped and fell to his death.

When the body was brought home, his 71-year-old mother Rudravva Talwar died of shock. Her elder son, Maruti Talwar, also fell unconscious.

Maruti Talwar has been admitted to a private hospital in Sureban.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with Balappa Talwar’s demise.

