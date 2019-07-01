‘News needs to be free from being supportive of any ideology’

Journalists and newspapers need to take extra care while discharging their duties and ensure that news stories are free from sensationalism, said senior Kannada poet Siddaling Pattanshetti.

Inaugurating the Press Day programme organised by the Dharwad Journalists Guild here on Monday, Mr. Pattanshetti said that considering the growth of newspapers and their sphere of influence in the recent times, it is expected that presspersons need to be extra cautious while disseminating news on important happenings in the larger interests of society.

He said that the lifespan of newspaper writings may be shorter compared to those in other forms of literature but their influence over society is widespread. Hence, news stories need to be fair and free from being supportive of any ideology, religion, political party, caste, community or any other such elements. Credibility of newspapers and journalists depends on their approach to the important happenings in society. However, it is a matter of concern that some newspapers appear supportive of particular ideologies and it reflects in their style of news writing, he said.

Referring to the trend of Indian media prioritising politics and crime in news coverage, Mr. Pattanshetti said that he has during his foreign visits noticed that newspapers there carried news related to literature, culture, achievements and others in the front page pushing political and crime news to the inside pages. Here, news related to literary and cultural domains are treated secondary to politics and crime, he said and added that he too was not aware why this trend is widespread in the Indian Press.

Mr. Pattanshetti suggested that journalists interact with different sections of society on a regular basis as it would help them understand ground realities, sharpen skills and come out with interesting news stories achieving social good.