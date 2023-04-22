HamberMenu
News media should report facts: DC

April 22, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal was speaking at a media interaction in Yadgir on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal was speaking at a media interaction in Yadgir on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has said that the media should bring out facts and report news to create awareness among the people.

She was talking at a media interaction at Patrika Bhavan in Yadgir on Saturday. The event was organised by the District Unit of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists.

Ms. Snehal said the media was the fourth pillar of democracy and people believed the news that are published. Therefore, every item should be with facts and figures and guide the people on various issues to ensure strengthening the democratic system.

The Election Commission and the district-level officer Media Certification and Monitoring Committee are keeping a watch on ‘paid news’ items published or telecasted in TV channels favouring candidates contesting the elections. Such news will be treated as violation of the model code of conduct and legal action will be taken, she said.

Ms. Snehal said the district administration has taken all precaution to conduct fair, proper, and transparent elections.

