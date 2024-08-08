ADVERTISEMENT

Newly-wed man kills wife in Kolar, dies in hospital in Bengaluru

Published - August 08, 2024 03:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The deceased Naveen and Likhita had a love-cum-arranged marriage, which was attended by parents and relatives of the couple, in Chambarasabahalli in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF)

The Hindu Bureau

The bride was 18 years old and the groom was 27. | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

A 27-year-old cloth merchant allegedly hacked his 18-year-old newly-wed wife hours after the marriage following a fight at his relative’s house in Kolar district of Karnataka on August 7.

The accused, Naveen Kumar, then tried to end his life. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Bengaluru on August 8.

According to the police, Naveen took Likhita and his in-laws to his uncle’s house where they were served refreshments. A few minutes later, Naveen and Likitha went inside a room and closed the door. A few minutes later, the relatives heard them screaming at each other. When they looked inside the room from a window, they saw Naveen attacking Likitha with a sickle.

They tried to break open the door of the room. It took them some time to open the door. On entering, they found Likitha lying in a pool of blood and Naveen with injuries. They called an ambulance, but since there was a delay, they took the couple to the R. L. Jalappa Hospital before shifting Naveen to Bengaluru for further treatment. On August 8, he succumbed to his injuries.

The Andersonpet police have registered a case of murder and suicide against Naveen.

