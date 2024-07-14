GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Newly married woman and her friend found dead

Published - July 14, 2024 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old newly married woman and her 21-year-old friend allegedly ended their lives by jumping into an agricultural pond in Kencharlahalli village in Chintamani on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Anusha and Venu, whose bodies were floating in the pond with a belt tied around their waist.

A probe revealed that Anusha and Venu, a graduate, were in a relationship to which both families were opposed. Recently, Anusha was married off to another man. Anusha had returned to her parents’ house a few days ago, and the duo reportedly met and decided to end their lives.

Passers-by noticed the bodies and alerted the police, who reached the spot and sent them for post-mortem. The Kencharlahalli police have registered a case a case of un-natural death and are investigating.

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahaya Vani helpline Ph: 104 for help)

