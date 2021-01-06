Karnataka

Newly married couple die in accident

A newly married couple were killed in a road accident near Ujaini village of Kottur taluk in Ballari district on Tuesday morning.

Shivakumar of Sandur (34) and his wife, Nivedita (23) of Jagluru village in Hosakere taluk of Davangere, were killed in the accident that took place when the motorcycle they were riding rammed a bullock cart.

The couple were on their way to Sandur when the incident occurred. Kottur Police have registered a case.

