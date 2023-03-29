Newly manufactured EVMs to be used in Karnataka Assembly polls

March 29, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will use newly manufactured Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Karnataka assembly elections.

Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Karnataka, said the latest M3 EVMs manufactured by Hyderabad-based Electronics Corporation of India (ECI) Ltd. are being used for the first time in Karnataka. ”These machines are fresh from the manufacturers and have not been used in any election. The machines have undergone first-level checking (FLC) in front of political parties and are ready for use,” he said.

“For the total 58,282 polling stations, the available Ballot Units that have undergone FLC are 1,15,709, which is 199% more than requirement. Similarly, we have 82,543 Control Units (142% more than the requirement) and 89,379 VVPAT machines (153% more than the requirement). All machines have undergone checking,” Mr. Meena explained.

It may be recalled that political parties had requested the ECI to not use EVMs that were earlier used in other States in Karnataka elections.

AMF

Karnataka will be the first State to set up permanent assured minimum facilities (AMF) such as ramps, toilets, drinking water facilities in all polling stations. “The progress is over 98% in all districts and officials have been asked to ensure 100% compliance,” the CEO said.

