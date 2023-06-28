HamberMenu
Newly launched Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express arrives late by one hour

June 28, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The newly launched Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express arrived one hour late at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) City Railway Station during its inaugural run on Tuesday (June 27).

The train reached Bengaluru at 7.31 p.m. instead of the scheduled 6.30 p.m. It took 8.5 hours to cover 489 km as it stopped at many stations en route. According to SWR officials, the train had to be stopped at many stations as people were waiting to welcome it. However, officials said the commercial runs, which will start from KSR station at 5.45 a.m. on Wednesday, will be on time.

The train was flagged off at Dharwad virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The inaugural run was scheduled at 10.30 a.m., while the regular run will be at 1.15 p.m. from Dharwad. The train, which is projected as a blend of luxury and speed, will reach Bengaluru in seven hours.

At the inaugural ceremony at Dharwad Railway Station, Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot expressed his happiness over the start of the semi-speed train and said that Vande Bharat is an example of what the technocrats in India can achieve. He called on the youths to make India self-reliant in all sectors.

