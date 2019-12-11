Newly elected MLAs meet Chief Minister, seek plum portfolios

The defectors, who have been elected on BJP ticket in the byelections, on Wednesday met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and reportedly demanded plum portfolios.

Though the newly elected MLAs told reporters later that they had not discussed anything related to the ministry, sources said that they wanted the BJP to reward their sacrifice of switching political sides by giving them plum portfolios. They are also learnt to have urged the Chief Minister to give ministerial berths to the two defeated defectors N. Nagaraju (MTB) and A.H. Vishwanath.

Newly elected MLAs S.T. Somashekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, K. Sudhakar, and Byrathi Basavaraj were among those who met Mr. Yediyurappa. Later, Mr. Somashekar told reporters that the Chief Minister had advised them to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah in New Delhi. He said they had decided to meet the two national leaders after conclusion of the ongoing parliamentary session.

Meanwhile, senior BJP MLAs continued to lobby for ministerial berths on Wednesday too. MLAs from Kalaburagi district Subhash Guttedar and Dattatreya Patil Revoor met the Chief Minister and urged him to give ministerial representation to their district.

Grapevine has it that following pressure from various quarters, the party State leadership may now confine the ministerial expansion exercise to 11 victorious defectors and consider including two prominent MLAs from the party to strike a balance within the government. The names of former Ministers Umesh Katti and Aravind Limbavali have started doing the rounds. However, a clear picture will emerge only after the Chief Minister visits the central leaders.