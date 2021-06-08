Newly elected Karnataka MLAs take oath

08 June 2021 14:00 IST

Both the BJP candidate and Congress candidates were first time legislators

The newly elected legislators from Maski and Basavakalyana Assembly constituencies took oath here on Tuesday.

BJP candidate Sharanu Salagar elected from Basavakalyana in Bidar and Congress candidate Basavanaguda Turvihal elected from Maski in Raichur district were administered oath by Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at Vidhan Soudha. Both — first time legislators, were elected in bye elections held in April.

Mr. Salagar was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan. The KPCC Chief D.K. Shivakumar and Congress Chief Whip Ajay Singh accompanied Mr. Turvihal.

While polls to Basavakalyana seat was necessitated by the death of Congress legislator B. Narayan Rao, Maski went to polls after Prathapgouda Patil resigned from his seat along with 16 other legislators, bringing down the H.D. Kumaraswamy led Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government in 2019.

Mr. Turvihal, the then BJP candidate had lost to Mr. Patil in Maski by a narrow margin. After Mr. Patil joined the BJP, Mr. Turvihal switched side and became a Congress candidate.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Salagar paid a visit to the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa before heading to Vidhan Soudha to take oath. Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan, also in charge of Bidar district accompanied the newly elected legislator.

Meanwhile, Mr. Turvihal also met KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar here on Monday before taking oath. He met the former Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah after taking oath.