Newly elected Congress MLAs felicitated in Mysuru

May 21, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MYSURU

Newly elected Congress MLAs from Mysuru district viz. Anil Chikkamadu from H.D. Kote, D. Ravishankar from K.R. Nagar, K. Harish Gowda from Chamaraja and Darshan Dhruvanarayan from Nanjangud were felicitated at a function in the party office on Sunday, May 21.

The Mysuru District Congress Committee organised a felicitation programme for the newly elected MLAs at the party office near City Railway Station on Sunday.

The Congress party bagged eight out of the eleven Assembly constituencies in Mysuru district during the recent Assembly elections. Though the organisers had expected seven Congress MLAs excluding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had also been elected from Varuna Assembly segment in Mysuru, three other MLAs viz H.C. Mahadevappa from T. Narsipur, Tanveer Sait from Narasimharaja and K. Venkatesh from Periyapatna did not turn up.

The newly elected MLAs were welcomed with garlands by the partymen including Mysuru District Congress Committee President Vijaykumar at Hotel Metropole Circle from where they were led in a ceremonial march alongside party workers to the Congress office.

Speaking at the felicitation function, Darshan Dhruvanarayan said he had been elected as an MLA from Nanjangud in the place of his father R. Dhruvanarayan, who was planning to contest the elections before his untimely death.

He said he will not betray the trust reposed by the people of the constituency on his father and would work towards finding solutions to their problems, like his father.

D. Ravishankar said Congress came to power whenever the party had performed well in the undivided Mysuru district comprising Chamarajanagar.

The party not only won eight seats in Mysuru district, but also bagged three in Chamarajnagar district, taking its tally of seats in the undivided Mysuru district to eleven in the recent elections.

Anil Chikkamadu said the voters of H.D. Kote had broken the myth that MLAs will not be re-elected from the constituency by ensuring his victory for the second successive time.

K. Harish Gowda, Chamaraja MLA, said that he was thankful to the party leaders and workers for their efforts in his victory and assured to make use of the opportunity to serve the people of the constituency.

D. Thimmaiah, Party MLC, was also felicitated on the occasion.

With the party also organising a ceremony to mark the death anniversary of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the leaders offered floral tributes on the occasion. Mysuru City Congress Committee President R. Murthy was also present on the occasion.