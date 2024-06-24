GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Newly-built public toilet remains closed for the last one-and-a-half years in Dharwad

The authorities have said that they will make it functional in a week after getting water supply for the facility

Published - June 24, 2024 07:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A public toilet built over one-and-a-half year ago near the busy Jubilee Circle in Dharwad has remained closed ever since.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

If one wants to see how official apathy has deprived the benefit of a facility created out of public money to the public, one should go to Dharwad.

Near the Jubilee Circle in Dharwad, a public toilet built long ago, has remained closed ever since. It is located at a busy place where there is no facility for the people to attend to nature’s call.

According to Santosh Nadur, a social activist, the public toilet was built over one-and-a-half years ago and till date, it has not been thrown open for public use.

Mr. Nadur has repeatedly contacted the officials of the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation and following up the matter for long.

After his efforts were of no use, he even approached MLA Arvind Bellad on the issue. Although Mr. Bellad promised to look into the issue, nothing has happened so far, he said.

“When I repeatedly asked the municipal authorities, they said that the facility has been handed over to a private party and they have no say in getting it become functional. How can the authorities be so powerless,” Mr. Nadur asked.

When contacted, the municipal authorities said that the issue is being addressed and they plan to open it in a week’s time after getting water supply connection to the public toilet.

