Newborn sold in Hassan, Karnataka police register complaint

The woman revealed that her husband had sold the baby for ₹2 lakh, with the help of three persons

Updated - June 05, 2024 05:08 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 04:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a newborn. As per the records of the Community Health Centre at Arehalli, Shukari gave birth to a baby boy at the government hospital in Sakleshpur on May 16, 2024. 

A file photo of a newborn. As per the records of the Community Health Centre at Arehalli, Shukari gave birth to a baby boy at the government hospital in Sakleshpur on May 16, 2024.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Shivamogga

Arehalli police in Belur taluk of Karnataka registered a case in connection with selling a newborn baby boy on June 3. Three persons, including the father of the baby, have been named in the complaint filed by an official of the Women and Child Development Department.

As per the records of the Community Health Centre at Arehalli, Shukari gave birth to a baby boy at the government hospital in Sakleshpur on May 16. Shukari is married to Ameer Ali, a native of Assam who works in an estate at Kittavara. When the hospital staff visited her home on June 1 to inquire about the baby’s health, the mother was evasive.

Acting on information she received from the hospital staff, Lakshmi S.V., supervisor of Integrated Child Development Services, met Shukari on June 2. Her conversation with Shukari revealed that Ameer Ali had sold the baby for ₹2 lakh, with the help of Mubashir of Arehalli, Sattar Sharief of Hassan and another person.

Later, Lakshmi S.V. filed a complaint with the Arehalli police who registered a case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, for human trafficking as per Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code.

The District Child Protection Unit rescued the baby and handed over the newborn to the Child Welfare Committee.

