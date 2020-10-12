Newborn baby found

A newborn baby boy was found near Sri Vishwaradhya Gadduge in Abbetumkur village in Yadgir taluk on Monday.

The baby, rapped with cloth, was found when somebody went for offering puja to the gadduge.

Officials of Women and Child Welfare Department and the police rushed the spot and rescued the baby.

Prabhakar, Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare Department, told The Hindu that the baby, weighing 2.5 kg, is healthy. It is getting treatment at Sick Newborn Care Unit ( SNCU) in the district hospital in Yadgir.

This is the second baby boy found in Yadgir. 15 days ago a baby boy found near Mundaragi village on the outskirts of Yadgir town.

The baby found on Monday will be shifted to Kalaburagi hospital tomorrow, Mr. Prabhakar said.