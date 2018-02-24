Newborn baby stolen fromKGF govt. hospital

A newborn baby was suspected to have been stolen from the government hospital at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).

The incident has created flutter among the public and members of various organisations who staged a protest in front of the hospital condemning the alleged negligence of authorities.

Mala, a resident of Chaldiganahalli, delivered the male baby at around 9 p.m. on Friday. However, the mother and other relatives noticed early on Saturday morning that the baby had disappeared.

The relatives, including Mala’s husband Ravi, and the hospital staff made a frantic search to find the baby, but to no avail. The relatives blamed the negligence of the hospital staff as the reason for the disappearance.

District Health Officer (DHO) S.N. Vijaykumar and KGF Superintendent of Police B.S. Lokeshkumar visited the hospital. Dr. Vijaykumar held a meeting with hospital authorities about the incident.

A woman roaming in a suspicious manner was caught in the CCTV footage of the hospital. She was suspected to have taken away the baby.

Based on a complaint filed by Ravi, the Robertsonpet police have registered a case under section 363 of IPC.