Newborn baby abducted from govt. hospital at Arkalgud

A newborn baby boy was abducted from the government hospital at Arkalgud on Sunday night. CCTV cameras installed at the hospital showed some people entering the maternity ward and taking away the baby.

Yasmin, a native of Assam and employed as a plantation worker, was delivered of the baby on Sunday evening. The baby was taken away when her husband had gone out. It is said that the abductors entered the hospital from the back door.

Dr. Pradeep, medical officer, has filed a complaint with the Arkalgud police on the incident. The police collected video footage of the incident and have started investigation.

District Health Officer Dr. K.M. Sathish Kumar visited the hospital on Monday and collected details about the incident from the staff and doctors. He told The Hindu that the woman was delivered of the baby at 7.05 p.m. Later, two women entered the hospital in the guise of patients. Around midnight another woman, in an apparel that is worn in operation theatres, entered the ward.

“She handed over a chit to the baby’s father and asked him to get medicine from the nearby pharmacy. When he went out, the three persons took the baby and escaped in a car that was parked nearby. It is said that the car had no number plate,” Dr. Satish Kumar said.