Newborn allegedly sold for ₹5,000 in Vijayapura

A woman in Vijayapura claims to have sold her newborn for ₹5,000 through a nurse of the district hospital. The case came to light after the woman went back to the hospital seeking the return of her baby.

According to sources in the police, Renuka Sadashiv Kambale of Bijjaragi village had delivered her second child, a boy, in the district hospital on August 19. A nurse named Kasturi befriended her. Kasturi reportedly told her that she could sell her baby boy if she (Renuka) was unable to look after a second child. On August 26, Renuka handed over her baby to Kasturi’s husband Manjunath Padasalagi and another man on payment of ₹5,000.

After a few days, Renuka approached Kasturi seeking return of her baby, which led to an argument. A complaint was lodged with the Children Helpline. When officials visited Bijjaragi, they learnt about the ‘sale’. Subsequently, police registered a case against Kasturi, Manjunath and the other man, and are now searching for the baby.

The nurse has been suspended.