ADVERTISEMENT

New Year’s Eve party in Shivamogga goes awry as accidental celebratory firing leaves two dead

January 01, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Hassan

The person who accidentally opened fire died of heart attack while the 34-year-old injured youth succumbed to his gun shot on Jan 1

The Hindu Bureau

People celebrating New Year in front of the palace in Mysuru. Image for representation | Photo Credit: M A SRIRAM

A youth, who sustained a bullet injury following celebratory firing at a private party organised to welcome the New Year in Shivamogga, succumbed in a hospital on Sunday. The person who accidentally opened fire with his double barrel gun, also died of heart attack within a few minutes of the incident on the night of Saturday, December 31.

Manjunath Olekar, 67, had organised the party at his residence in Kote Police Station limits. Manjunath’s son and his friends had gathered for the party. As part of the celebrations, Manjunath had plans to open fire in the air. However, he accidentally fired at Vinay, 34, leaving him injured. According to the police, the incident happened accidentally, while Manjunath was loading the gun.

Manjunath, who was in shock after the incident, died following a heart attack on Saturday night. Vinay, who had suffered the injury, was admitted to a hospital in the city. He succumbed on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kote Police have registered the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US