New Year revelry in forest guest houses banned

December 30, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Bandipur

The authorities have banned New Year revelry and celebrations in the protected areas and national parks and all reservations in the Forest Department guest houses and dormitories have been blocked.

This is to prevent disturbance to wildlife as there have been complaints of playing loud music besides creating a ruckus in the forest camps.

In Bandipur there will be safaris as usual but no reservation of rooms in cottages or dormitories have been permitted for December 31 and January 1. Similar restrictions have been clamped in the forests of Muttathi where section 144 has been proclaimed to prevent people from congregating for celebrations.

