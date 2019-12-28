New year revelry: 108 ambulances to be stationed at vulnerable spots

To minimise loss of lives in road accidents during new year celebrations, GVK EMRI-Arogya Kavacha ‘108’ ambulance service will liaise directly with officials in police control rooms in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Belagavi, and Mangaluru so as to reach the accident spots at the earliest.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, GVK EMRI said that it has strengthened and readied its fleet across the State, especially in urban areas where new year celebrations are likely to peak.

“On an average, an additional 35% accident cases are reported during new year celebrations. We are closely coordinating with the Police Department to ensure that the ambulances reach the spot at the earliest,” stated the release.

Police wireless network

As mobile phone networks are likely to be congested between 11.45 p.m. and 12.30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the ambulances will be deployed near police stations/government hospitals and fire stations to get information on accidents through the police wireless network.

The highest number – 72 ambulances and 19 bike ambulances – will be deployed in Bengaluru city limits.

“Based on data on accidents in previous years, we have identified vulnerable accident spots in the cities. Although 10% of the total 711 ambulances are normally not available, all scheduled service and maintenance work for ambulances have been completed to ensure maximum availability during new year’s,” the release said.

Extra ambulances will be deployed in areas where higher emergencies are expected. Adequate availability of manpower and advance fuelling and refilling of medical and oxygen supplies has been taken up in all ambulances.

Information on multiple accidents casualties will be immediately shared with the police, fire safety and service and health departments. The mobile phone numbers of ambulances and support staff have been shared with the police patrol vehicles and the police control room, the release added.