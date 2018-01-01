New Year revellers dispersed

The Vemagal police dispersed hundreds of people who gathered at an eatery at Narasapur off NH 75 in Kolar taluk last night for the New Year celebrations.

The police asked the revellers gathered at Café Coffee Day to disperse as the celebrations were continuing even after midnight. When the gathering, a number of them from Bengaluru, did not obliged the police resorted to a mild lathicharge at around 12.30 p.m.

Neither arrests were made nor cases have been filed, a police officer said.