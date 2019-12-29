New Year fireworks at palace postponed

The district administration has put off the fireworks scheduled at the palace to ring in the New Year, by a day.

This is consequent to the 3-day mourning in the State following the passing away of Pejawar seer Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji, on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said all programmes at the palace scheduled to celebrate the New Year will be held on January 1 and 2 and the fireworks will be held on the night of January 1.

The cultural programmes - organised as part of Mysuru Winter Festival - included concerts by various artistes including the Police Band all of which have been rescheduled.

Fireworks was introduced by the district administration for the first time to ring in 2017 and has been a spectacular hit with the locals as also the tourists since then.

Though New Year celebrations were confined to private parties and indoor celebrations in Mysuru, the decision to hold fireworks at the palace made New Year celebration a public event with the palace holding centre stage.

However, the flower show will not be affected and will remain open to tourists and the general public at the

Flowers replaced

The authorities replaced 4 lakh flowers on Sunday to retain the freshness of the exhibits which is drawing huge crowds.

The flower show is the icing on the cake of the winter festival and is an added attraction to the tourists whose numbers is on the rise due to the rush of the year-end crowd.

Though it was affected by the nation-wide strike against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last week, there is a perceptible rise in the tourist arrival since then.