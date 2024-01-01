New Year celebrations peaceful barring a few stray incidents

January 01, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

New Year’s Eve celebrations went off largely peacefully barring for a few stray incidents in the city.

A few instances of women revellers being groped and misbehaved with were reported from M.G. Road and Brigade Road on Sunday night. A girl was groped while she was passing through the crowd on M.G. Road, which led to a fisticuff between two groups. The police rescued a woman who was struck in the crowd and started feeling uneasy. A few incidents of mobile phone thefts were also reported.

The police had a tough time managing the crowds at M.G. Road and Brigade Road and at one point resorted to mild caning to control them. The police rescued a youth lying unconscious near Electronics City flyover. He was both in an inebriated condition and was assaulted and the police are probing further. The Koramangala police rescued multiple women who had passed out. Women police personnel took them to a safety island and attended to them.

As many as 8,000 policemen had been deployed to monitor the law and order situation. City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda himself visited the M.G. Road-Brigade Road junction to supervise the security arrangements. “The celebrations across the city went off peacefully barring a few stray incidents,” Mr. Dayananda said.

One killed, one ends life over revelry

A 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death while a BBA student ended her life in separate incidents during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Sunday.

According to the police, 21-year-old Vijay, a private firm employee and resident of Banashankari, went out of the house to celebrate with his friends. The group got drunk and had a heated argument over a trivial issue. In the melee, the accused stabbed Vijay and pushed him out of the autorickshaw and fled the scene. A profusely bleeding Vijay succumbed to his injuries on the spot before passers-by came to his help. The Hanumantha Nagar police have begun a probe.

In another incident, the 21-year-old BBA student ended her life following an altercation with her family members over a photoshoot in Sudhama Nagar in Wilson Garden on Sunday evening. Varshini, student of a private college in Jayanagar, was also a budding photographer and wanted to do a photoshoot at a mall during the new year celebrations, which her family opposed. Depressed Varshini ended her life.

(Those having suicidal tendencies can contact Arogya Sahayavani at Ph:104 for help)

330 booked for drunk driving

The traffic police booked 330 motorists for drunk driving during a special drive carried across the city on Sunday night. The police checked 7,620 vehicles and booked 330 drivers for being under the influence of alcohol. One fatal and 10 non-fatal accidents were reported in the city between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Police celebrate at orphanages, old-age homes

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda directed all officials in the city police not to visit him to greet for the new year with bouquets of flowers and asked them to instead spend the money to make contributions to orphanages and old-age homes in their jurisdictions. Following this instruction, all police stations in the city organised events at the care centres in their jurisdictions. They not only made financial contributions but also spent time with those at these centres.

