New year celebrations in Bengaluru Central Business District generates 8 tonnes of waste

January 01, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd. (BSWML) that swung into action on Monday picked up eight tonnes of waste from the Central Business District (CBD) area where revellers partied to welcome 2024.

Thousands of people had gathered on Sunday night at M.G. Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Residency Road, Richmond Road, St. Mark’s Road, Kasturba Road, and others. People partied till 1 a.m. on Monday to celebrate the new year. This generated tonnes of waste on these roads, which was even littered with liquor bottles.

BSWML workers started a special cleaning drive at 3.30 a.m. and went on till 6.30 a.m. About 80 pourakarmikas, three supervisors, one compactor, and seven auto-tippers were engaged in the drive. The collected waste was segregated. This was done by the Shantinagar division of the company.

According to the press release issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the pourakarmikas picked up plastic covers. footwear, liquor bottles, papers, clothes, plastic water bottles, and others. The drive also helped smooth vehicular movement which otherwise would have affected.

