GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New year celebrations in Bengaluru Central Business District generates 8 tonnes of waste

January 01, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd. (BSWML) that swung into action on Monday picked up eight tonnes of waste from the Central Business District (CBD) area where revellers partied to welcome 2024. 

Thousands of people had gathered on Sunday night at M.G. Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Residency Road, Richmond Road, St. Mark’s Road, Kasturba Road, and others. People partied till 1 a.m. on Monday to celebrate the new year. This generated tonnes of waste on these roads, which was even littered with liquor bottles. 

BSWML workers started a special cleaning drive at 3.30 a.m. and went on till 6.30 a.m. About 80 pourakarmikas, three supervisors, one compactor, and seven auto-tippers were engaged in the drive. The collected waste was segregated. This was done by the Shantinagar division of the company.

According to the press release issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the pourakarmikas picked up plastic covers. footwear, liquor bottles, papers, clothes, plastic water bottles, and others. The drive also helped smooth vehicular movement which otherwise would have affected. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.