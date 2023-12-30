ADVERTISEMENT

New year celebrations: Chikkamagaluru SP holds meeting with owners of homestays and resorts

December 30, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police, Vikram Amathe, on Saturday, held a meeting with owners of homestays and resorts on New Year celebrations. The officer instructed the owners to take all measures necessary to prevent incidents on the eve of new year.

The celebrations should be as per the guidelines on the usage of sound systems. The guidelines do not allow the use of speakers in outdoor events after 10 p.m. The owners should inform the police concerned about the events scheduled at their places.

He suggested the owners not arrange party events in any elevated places, as there were chances of people falling down. Those who take alcohol during the celebrations should not drive. Bursting crackers have been banned. The organisers should not allow use of drugs or moral policing, he said.

