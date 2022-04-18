New Yadgir CMC chiefs take charge

BJP’s Suresh Ambiger, member of ward number 7, and Chandrakala Chandrakant Maddi, member of ward number 29 in Yadgir City Municipal Council have been elected president and vice president of Yadgir City Municipal Council (CMC) unanimously in the elections on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub Division and Election Officer Sha Alam Hussain announced the results. The election was necessitated after Vilas Patil and Prabhavathi Kalal, president and vice president resigned after instructions given by the party high command when they completed their 15 months term as per internal agreement within the party.

Now, Mr. Ambiger and Ms. Maddi will be in power for the remaining 13 months from date as a two-month additional period was taken by Mr. Patil and Ms. Kalal to submit their resignations due to prolonged political talks and discussions between party leaders.

The post of president was reserved for General category and that of the vice-president for General (women).

As the election began in the morning, Mr. Ambiger, Hanumanth Iatagi, and Kumari Lalita Anapur, all from BJP, filed nominations for the president post, and Ms. Maddi the only candidate filed nomination for the vice president post. However, after lengthy discussion with MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal, Ms. Anpur and Mr. Itagi withdrew their nominations.

Yadgir CMC has total 31 seats and of them, BJP has 16, Congress 12, JD(S) two and one is independent. The Congress and JD(S) have not fielded any candidates in the election against the BJP.