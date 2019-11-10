New weekly train services

The South Western Railway has introduced weekly train services from Shivamogga city to Chennai, Renigunta and Mysuru.

SWR said the introduction of direct train services to Chennai and Renigunta that is nearer to Tirupati was a long standing demand of the people of Shivamogga. In the wake of two major ongoing track doubling projects in Mysuru division, though there are operational constraints to introduce new services without affecting the punctuality of the existing trains, the nod was taken from the Ministry of the Railways. The two tatkal express special trains — from Shivamogga to Chennai and from Shivamogga to Renigunta will run initially for three months to assess patronage for the services.

To Chennai Central

The Shivamogga to Chennai Central Weekly Tatkal Express train will commence from November 11. It will start from Shivamogga on every Monday at 11.55 p.m. The train will stop at Bhadravati, Tarikere, Birur, Kadur, Arsikere, Tumakuru, Chikkabanavar, Banaswadi, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarpet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur and Chennai Central. On the return journey, it will start from Chennai Central at 3 p.m. every Tuesday. It will have two second class luggage rakes for those with disabilities (SLRD), three general coaches, seven sleeper coaches, one AC two-tier and one AC three-tier coach.

To Renuginta

The Shivamogga to Renuginta weekly tatkal express train will commence from November 13. It will start from Shivamogga city every Wednesday at 6.15 a.m. Enroute, it will stop at Bhadravati, Tarikere, Birur, Ajjampura, Hosadurga Road, Chikkajajur, Chitradurga, Molakalmur, Rayadurg, Ballari, Guntkal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Kondapuram, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Rajampeta and Renigunta. On the return journey, it will start from Renigunta every Wednesday at 9.45 p.m. It will have the composition of two SLRD, three general coaches, seven sleeper coaches, one AC two-tier and one AC three-tier coach.

The Mysuru-Shivamogga weekly Janasadharan special train will begin from November 11. It will start from Mysuru every Monday at 4.40 p.m. It will stop at Krishnarajanagar, Holenarasipur, Hassan, Arsikere, Kadur, Birur, Tarikere and Bhadravati. On the return journey, it will start from Shivamogga every Thursday at 1 p.m. It will have two SLRD, three general coaches, seven sleeper coaches, one AC two-tier and one AC three-tier coach.