New virology laboratory at Govt. Wenlock Hospital gets ICMR nod

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given its approval for testing COVID-19 samples at the new virology laboratory set up at the Government Wenlock Hospital in the city.

This becomes the 10th operational government laboratory for testing COVID-19 samples in Karnataka.

Official sources told The Hindu that the laboratory which had commenced its trial run from April 1 will start testing the samples in a day or two. With this, samples from Mangaluru region need not be sent to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences for testing.

A team of specialists from the ICMR had inspected the facilities at the laboratory a few day ago. They also tested capability of the personnel, including senior specialist Sharath Kumar, before granting final approval late on Sunday, sources said.

The new BSL-3 laboratory has come up within three weeks after Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu made an announcement to this effect during his visit to Mangaluru on March 17.

The laboratory has a functional biosafety cabinet, a cold centrifuge and automated RNA extractor. It also has a functional real-time Poly Chain Reaction machine. The testing will be done in the dark cabin which the testing personnel will enter with full body personal protection equipment. About 150 samples can be tested at the new laboratory daily, sources said.

The laboratory presently will have five technicians and a microbiologist. The staff have undergone required training. Testing reagents for the new laboratory have been sent from the National Virology Laboratory in Pune, sources said.