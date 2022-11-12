New Vice-Chancellor assumes charge at KSOU

The Hindu Bureau
November 12, 2022 19:40 IST

The Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru, has got a new Vice-Chancellor. Sharanappa Vaijinath Halse, who was appointed to the post by the Governor and Chancellor and a notification in this regard was issued on Friday, assumed charge in Mysuru on Friday evening.

Prof. Halse succeeds S. Vidyashankar, who was recently appointed as the VC of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi.

Prof. Halse will be in office for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of the office or until he attains the age of 65 whichever is earlier, according to a notification from the Governor’s office.

Speaking after taking over the charge, Prof. Halse said he will strive to safeguard the interests of students and introduce student-friendly initiatives.

A. Khadar Pasha handed over the charge to Prof. Halse.

