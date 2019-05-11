New vehicles are finally getting high-security registration plates

More than a decade since they were first announced, tamper-proof high-security registration plates (HSRPs) can finally be seen on new vehicles plying on roads and highways in the city and other parts of the States. The onus will be on manufacturers and dealers to ensure that vehicles being sold are fitted with them.

In December 2018, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduced rules mandating that all States comply with HSRP rules for new vehicles with effect from April 1, 2019. However, in Karnataka, a majority of RTOs began implementing the rules only after May 1 owing to several issues.

In Bengaluru, RTOs are generating Registration Certificate (smart card) for a new vehicle only after the owner submits a certificate from the dealer stating that the vehicle is fitted with the HSRP allotted by the RTO.

HSRPs have several features such as a chromium-based hologram with a Chakra in blue colour (of size 20 mm x 20 mm) on the top left-hand corner in the front and rear end of the vehicle, and permanent identification number of a minimum of 10 digits on the bottom left-hand side. A ‘hot stamping film’ technique will be applied to bear the inscription ‘INDIA’ on the letters and numerals of the licence number.

Nagaraj M., whose new car has one such licence plate, said, “Authorised dealers fix the HSRP with various features including a 10-digit permanent identification number on the licence plate. They also fix a chromium-based hologram sticker on the windshield with the details of where the car was registered, the date of registration and more. These features were not there when I last bought a vehicle.”

Many RTO officials feel the State government has to come out with common directives for all registering authorities. “In Bengaluru, each RTO registers anywhere between 200 and 250 new vehicles daily. The higher authorities must come up with rules on time frame for allotment of registration number, fixing security number for newly registered car by the dealer, uploading the specifications of the registration plate on our database, issuing RC smart card...” an official said.

However, old cars will not yet be fitted with HSRPs. “In Karnataka, the government made an attempt to introduce HSRP rules for already registered vehicles nearly a decade ago. However, due to legal issues it could not get implemented. The issue is pending before the Supreme Court. We are not in a position to say anything on when the rules will be introduced for such vehicles,” said Principal Secretary to Transport B. Basavaraju.